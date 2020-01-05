Friday Dinner

Dinner was Hello Fresh's Beef Tenderloin and Shallot Pan Sauce, with a few tweaks. Neither fo us felt like the creamed kale that came as a side dish, so we saved the kale for a salad tomorrow and made some Alexia onion rings. Passing on the kale freed up some garlic butter and cream cheese, which went into the mashed potatoes. I added a tablespoon of brandy and a teaspoon of green peppercorns to the sauce.

We drank a Shafer TD-9 (Napa Valley) 2016, which is a lovely blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec. It made a great match for the beef tenderloin. Obviously young, but my tastes have been skewing in that direction for a while. Complex bouquet of blueberry, blackberry, and prune, with a dash of oak. Rich palate suggesting dark fruit and a splash of mocha java. Easy to drink now but probably will improve with some age. Grade: A-