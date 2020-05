Our old combination griddle/waffle maker/pannini press died a while back. I wanted to make waffles, but I didn't want to spend a lot of money on still another small appliance. So I opted for the Nordic Silver Dollar Waffle Griddle:

The version I bought from Amazon is slightly different, but works in essentially the same way. And it works surprisingly well. I made a big batch of waffles last night and they turned out great. Helen pronounced them cute and tasty.