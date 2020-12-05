Internal Affairs, the California Board Gender Quota Law, and Chin v. CH2M Hill Companies, Ltd.

Regular readers know that I am working on a forthcoming (with Foundation Press Book) Advanced Corporation Law: A Practical Approach to Corporate Governance. The book is almost done and I have started working on the teachers manual. Today, I tackled the section dealing with California's 2018 board gender quota statute, SB 826 [codified at California Corporations Code § 301.3], which imposed gender diversity quotas on all public corporations whose principal executive offices are located in California. If the corporation has six or more directors, it must have at least three female directors. If it has five board members, it must have at least two female members. If the board has four or fewer members, it must have at least one female director.

Regular readers will recall that I wrote a briefing paper for The WLF Legal Pulse, in which I argued that the so-called internal affairs doctrine is not just a choice of law doctrine but also makes it "unconstitutional for a state other than the state of incorporation to attempt to regulate a corporation’s internal affairs."

I excerpt the briefing paper in the forthcoming text and then pose this question:

Is board diversity an internal corporate affair? Does it matter whether one is applying the internal affairs doctrine as a rule of conflicts of law or one of constitutional law?

I am not aware of any case squarely on point, but—unfortunately, only after I published the briefing paper excerpted in the main text—I found a potentially relevant decision; namely Chin v. CH2M Hill Companies, Ltd.[1]

Plainitff Chin was kicked off defendant CH2m Hill Companies, Ltd. (“LTD”)’s board of directors. (More precisely, her term expired and she was not nominated for re-election.) She claimed “that she was not re-nominated to LTD's board of directors because Defendants discriminated against her on the basis of her sex, race, and disability and because Plaintiff had complained of gender discrimination in connection with a female employee whose employment had been terminated.” She brought suit under NY state civil rights statutes.

The defendants argued “that this case must be governed by the law of the state of incorporation and that New York City cannot regulate the internal affairs of a foreign corporation.” The court rejected that argument: The cases cited by Defendants deal squarely with issues that “closely affect the organic structure or internal administration of the corporation.” Restatement (Second) of Conflict of Laws § 309 cmt. c (1971); see, e.g., In re BP P.L.C. Deriv. Litig., 507 F.Supp.2d 302 (S.D.N.Y.2007) (applying English corporate law to claims of breach of fiduciary duty to shareholders, waste of corporate assets, and commodities trading activities); Prescott v. Plant Indus., Inc., 88 F.R.D. 257 (S.D.N.Y.1980) (applying the internal affairs doctrine where seven individuals received equal votes for three open positions on the board of directors). While undoubtedly set in the context of a board election, our case is less about the validity of the election, or even the nomination of board members, than it is the “existence of groups prejudiced against one another and antagonistic to each other because of their actual or perceived differences, including those based on race, color, ... gender, [or] disability....” N.Y.C. Admin. Code § 8–101. One part of the relief Plaintiff seeks does directly implicate the internal administration of the corporation; reinstatement to the board. The case at bar, however, is concerned with matters that are far broader than the organic structure or internal administration of LTD. Reinstatement to the board may (or may not) be available to Plaintiff, but that does not render impossible the prospect of collecting damages. The aims of the internal affairs doctrine—to save a corporation from conflicting demands—are not necessarily frustrated by the potential requirements of the NYCHRL. This raises the questions of whether there is even a conflict to begin with and whether, if compliance with the NYCHRL is in tension with the demands of Delaware corporate law, this is sufficient (in consideration with other factors) to find that Delaware has a greater interest. The interest expressed by New York City is, in no uncertain terms, significant. See N.Y.C. Admin. Code § 8–101 (“[T]here is no greater danger to the health, morals, safety and welfare of the city and its inhabitants than the existence of groups prejudiced against one another and antagonistic to each other because of their actual or perceived differences.... [P]rejudice, intolerance, bigotry, and discrimination ... threaten the rights and proper privileges of its inhabitants and menace the institutions and foundation of a free democratic state.”).

I see no reason why a defender of the California statute could not make the same argument. Having said that, the Chin case is dealing not with the constitutionality of the statutes in question, but solely with a choice of law problem. as such, it does not resolve the statute of board diversity laws for purposes of the dormant Commerce Clause, which is the issue to which my briefing paper was addressed. Still, it adds an interesting wrinkle.