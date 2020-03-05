Is Caremark still the hardest claim for plaintiffs to win in corporate law?

The Company has struggled persistently with its financial reporting and internal controls, encountering particular difficulties with related-party transactions. The complaint describes problems dating back to 2010. In March 2014, the Company publicly announced the existence of material weaknesses in its financial reporting and oversight system, including a lack of oversight by the Audit Committee and a lack of internal controls for related-party transactions. The Company pledged to remediate these problems. Instead, in March 2017, the Company disclosed that its preceding three years of financial statements needed to be restated. In connection with the restatement, the Company disclosed that it lacked:

Sufficient expertise relating to technical knowledge of US GAAP requirements and SEC disclosure regulations;

Sufficient expertise to ensure the completeness of the disclosure of financial statements for equity investments;

Sufficient expertise to ensure the proper disclosure of related-party transactions;

Effective controls to ensure the proper classification and reporting of certain cash and non-cash activities related to accounts receivable, accounts payable, and notes payable; and

Sufficient expertise to ensure the accuracy of the accounting and reporting of income taxes and related disclosures.

Despite having pledged three years earlier to get its house in order, the Company had none of these necessary competencies.