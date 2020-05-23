Is it really going to cost $24 million a week to reopen the UC system?

According to the UCLA Faculty Association blog, the answer is yes:

The Regents were told last week that testing for some kind of reopening during the coronavirus crisis would cost $24 million a week. Just the 10-week quarter for courses would be $240 million, and presumably you would have to have more than 10 weeks for exams and other functions. ... From Calmatters : ...Dr. Carrie L. Byington, a top UC medical expert, pulled the curtain back on what campus re-openings would look like; the expenses are significant and the logistics complex. She said that she predicts that both COVID-19 cases and circulation of the flu will increase in the fall. Universal testing is unfeasible, said Byington, the executive vice president of UC Health, which includes five academic medical centers, a community-based health system and 18 health professional schools. With roughly 600,000 students, faculty and staff at the UC, weekly testing would cost the system $24 million a week because each test is $40.

Absent a vaccine, I'm guessing my UC colleagues and I will be teaching online again in the Fall. Of course, if that results in declining student enrollment (especially international students), there'll be a major revenue hit. So we're screwed (if you'll pardon the vulgarity) either way.

Apropos of the vaccine qualifier, the UCLA FA also reports that: