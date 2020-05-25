Is there a place in legal scholarship for lighthearted banter?

I'm working on a rebuttal to a reply to something I wrote about corporate purpose and I'm having a really hard time getting the tone right.

Donald Dripps once told me (back when we were both at Illinois) that in these situations one must go for the jugular. One must win. I wonder if he still feels that way (tag, you're up).

That seems both unpleasant and exhausting. I'm at a point in my career where if it's not fun, I'm not doing it.