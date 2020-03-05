« Is Caremark still the hardest claim for plaintiffs to win in corporate law? | Main | Lawsuits against the University of California asking for tuition and fee refunds abound »

05/03/2020

More news on how the University of California will open in the fall

From UCLA Faculty Association:

The "hybrid" instruction method for the fall is being repeatedly reinforced in public statements as the likely plan for UC. However, there is a long distance between an actual plan and a concept. Moreover, even when a specific plan is announced, there will be uncertainty about the fiscal side. How many accepted students will actually enroll? The state budget - and thus the allocation to UC - may change over the summer. What happens if during the fall there is a surge in coronavirus cases on a particular campus?

Note that UC-Berkeley - because of its semester system - is going to have to go first. Other campuses can observe what happens.

Of course, UCLAW is on the semester system too so we'll also be one of the guinea pigs.

