More news on how the University of California will open in the fall

From UCLA Faculty Association:

The "hybrid" instruction method for the fall is being repeatedly reinforced in public statements as the likely plan for UC. However, there is a long distance between an actual plan and a concept. Moreover, even when a specific plan is announced, there will be uncertainty about the fiscal side. How many accepted students will actually enroll? The state budget - and thus the allocation to UC - may change over the summer. What happens if during the fall there is a surge in coronavirus cases on a particular campus?



Note that UC-Berkeley - because of its semester system - is going to have to go first. Other campuses can observe what happens.