05/05/2020

More on disclosure issues that arise when a top executive catches COVID-19

I discussed the titular issue in an earlier post. But I wanted to flag for you a typically excellent and detailed post on the issue from Kevin LaCroix. He links to some examples of actual corporate disclosures and SEC guidance. A must read.

