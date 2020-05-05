More on disclosure issues that arise when a top executive catches COVID-19

I discussed the titular issue in an earlier post. But I wanted to flag for you a typically excellent and detailed post on the issue from Kevin LaCroix. He links to some examples of actual corporate disclosures and SEC guidance. A must read.
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
