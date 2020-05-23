Overlawyered closing its doors

Walter Olson has decided to bring his 21 years of blogging at Overlawyered to a conclusion:

I’ve been considering ceasing publication of Overlawyered over the past couple of years, and the time has finally arrived. I plan to publish its final post on May 31, ten days from now.

Walter's blog was one of those that inspired me to start my own blog. His site has been a must read since day one. It will be missed, even though he'll still be writing in plenty of other places:

I look forward to continuing my writing as a Cato senior fellow both at the excellent multi-contributor blog Cato at Liberty and at many other outlets.

I'm not the only one saddened at this development. Walter collected a slew of Twitter posts expressing how much people will miss his blog.