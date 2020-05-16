Stanford Law Professor Michael McConnell on the Free Exercise Clause and COVID-19

Maggie Gallagher reports:

Prof. McConnell briefed us all on the state of the law unfolding in multiple courts across the country:

"The real problem and this is what I think is quite disturbing from a Constitutional point of view, is that any governor has taken the view that religious activity be completely banned...It's treated the way you might treat going to a movie; it is not an essential activity...It is my view and it has been the view now of several federal courts, the First Amendment actually answers that question. Religious worship is essential, it's not only essential it's one of the most highly protected of all constitutional rights. So insofar as these orders denigrate the overall ability to practice religion because of the assumption that religion is less essential than say, hardware stores, I think that is impermissible, unconstitutional and will be struck down by most courts that look at it."