« Can a corporation opt out of Rule 14a-8? | Main | About half of big businesses aren't ready for a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases »

05/25/2020

The State of Shareholder Inspection Rights under Delaware Law

Friend of the blog (and of yours truly) Francis Pileggi has a great post on the state of the law under section 220.

Posted at 07:33 AM in Corporate Law |

| | | | |

Comments