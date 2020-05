I loved Bishop Barron’s homily. But it made me wonder: When I was growing up in a Baptist family, the service always ended with a call to repentance and an invitation to come forward as a sign of your repentance. In his homily, Bishop Barron talks about 3000 being saved by Peter’s sermon. Billy Graham used to get that many people coming forward at his crusades. Why aren’t there Catholic Billy Grahams?