06/29/2020

A very cautious return to Twitter

I gave up Twitter back in April after a stupid and insensitive tweet gave offense to a large number of our students. At that point, I intended it to be permanent. 

I am VERY CAUTIOUSLY dipping my toe back into Twitter (I used to be @ProfBainbridge). I expect to use Twitter very differently this time. It will mainly serve as a feed for my blog posts. These days it's hard to publicize blogs without using social media and, frankly, my blog visitor stats have dropped very considerably since I left Twitter. One does hope to attract an audience, after all. Or, as Bertie Wooster put it in The Code of the Woosters, "I mean, while one lives for one's Art, so to speak, and cares little for the public's praise or blame and all that sort of thing, one can always do with something to paste into one's scrap-book, can one not?"
 
I'll probably also use it to communicate with web friends, do some evangelizing, and a little occasional self-promotion (I recognize the incongruity of the last two uses).
 
You can follow me at @PrawfBainbridge
 
Mainly, I intend to be as noncontroversial as possible. I do not with to break faith with the students I offended with my past tweets. And I am very aware that my previous participation in Twitter impeded my ability to educate and to act as a witness for Christ. It is my hope and intent not to let that happen again.

