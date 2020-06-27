Berkeley and Harvard to be on-line Fall 2020

UCLA Faculty Association:

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law will remain fully online for the fall semester. Dean Erwin Chemerinsky informed students by email Friday of the decision, which he wrote was made with “great reflection and study.” That makes Berkeley the second law school to unveil plans to stay remote amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvard Law School made a similar announcement June 3.

I'm not sure whether UCLAW has publicly announced its plans for the 2020-21 academic year, soI shall remain mum. I will note that the campus as a whole plans on a hybrid approach:

UCLA anticipates that 15% to 20% of courses will be offered on site or in an on-site and remote hybrid format. ...

Recommended infection-control procedures will be in place on campus, including physical distancing, de-densifying classrooms and other spaces, frequent cleaning of classrooms and facilities, and the wearing of face coverings while on campus, consistent with guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. In addition, daily symptom checks will be required for everyone coming to campus or living in campus housing. Testing and contact tracing protocols for COVID-19 will also be in place.