California budget deal offers bad news for state employees and higher education

UCLA Faculty Association:

LOSERS



State workers



The budget would save about $3.6 billion per year by cutting state workers’ pay by roughly 10 percent and canceling the raises many are scheduled to receive in July. The deal gives Newsom the authority to impose two furlough days per month if pay-cut deals can’t be reached with unions that haven’t yet negotiated with the state.



Universities



California’s university systems will each lose about half a billion from their budgets under the deal announced Monday. The budget cuts $470 million from the University of California and $500 million from California State University, although that funding could be restored if the federal government provides more aid money. Some programs and departments, however, will get money originally included in Newsom’s January budget proposal, including $25 million for UC Riverside School of Medicine and $5 million for the UC Davis Grant Program for Animal Shelters.