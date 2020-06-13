Judicial Watch has Standing to Bring Suit Against the California Board of Director Gender Quota Law

Keith Paul Bishop reports:

Last August, I reported on the filing of a taxpayer challenge to California's Board Gender Quota Law. Crest v. Padilla, Cal. Super. Ct. Case No. 19STCV27561. California's Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, was named as the defendant in his official capacity. The plaintiffs allege that the law (SB 826) violates Articles 7 and 31 of the California Constitution. In October of last year, Secretary Padilla filed a demurrer to the suit, arguing that the plaintiffs lack standing and that the action is not ripe. Last week, Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis overruled the Secretary of State's demurrer ....

The Secretary of State, who is represented by the Attorney General, will be required to answer the complaint and we may all eventually get an answer to the question of the law's constitutionality.