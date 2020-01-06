« The Vatican's "lingering ambivalence on 'zero tolerance'" | Main

06/01/2020

The 2020 Statutory Supplement

Screen Shot 2020-06-01 at 11.17.14 AMIn times of crisis, it may be helpful to know that there are certain things you can count on. For example, every year since 1998, William Klein, Mark Ramseyer, and I have brought out an updated statutory supplement for use in Business Associations and Corporations Law Classes. And, so, once again we present the 2020 edition.
 
This statutory supplement includes statutes and rules relevant to all business entities. It is suitable for use with all textbooks and casebooks for such courses. It includes all updates to the statutes and rules.
 
You can review the Table of Contents here.
 
 

