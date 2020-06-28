VC Laster's Dell Decision Gives a Very Director Primacy Spin on MFW

In his recent opinion in In re Dell Techs. Inc. Class V Stockholders Litig., 2020 WL 3096748 (Del. Ch. June 11, 2020), Vice Chancellor Laster gave a very board-centric spin on the MFW rule. Tyler O'Connell's Morris James blog post explains:
The Delaware Supreme Court’s MFW decision provides a safe harbor for controlling stockholder buyouts that are conditioned upon approval of a special committee of independent directors and a majority-of-the-minority vote, provided, inter alia, “there is no coercion of the minority.” Kahn v. M & F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), 88 A.3d 635, 645 (Del. 2014). The Court of Chancery’s recent decision in In re Dell Tech. Inc. Class V. S’holders Litig., 2020 WL 3096748 (Del. Ch. Jun. 11, 2020), held that a redemption of minority stockholders’ shares failed to satisfy MFW due to the company’s decisions to give the special committee an impermissibly narrow mandate and then bypass it to negotiate directly with minority stockholders.
The Vice Chancellor didn't cite my work on director primacy, but the opinion is very much in the spirit of director primacy:
MFW’s dual protections contemplate that the Special Committee will act as the bargaining agent for the minority stockholders, with the minority stockholders rendering an up-or-down verdict on the committee’s work. Those roles are complements, not substitutes. A set of motivated stockholder volunteers cannot take over for the committee and serve both roles.
The MFW framework contemplates that the special committee will act as “an independent negotiating agent whose work is subject to stockholder approval.” Flood, 195 A.3d at 767. Through the involvement of the special committee, the MFW framework ensures that there are “independent, empowered negotiating agents to bargain for the best price and say no if the agents believe the deal is not advisable for any proper reason ....” MFW, 88 A.3d at 644 (internal quotation marks and emphasis omitted). Like a board of directors in an arm’s-length transaction, the committee has superior access to internal sources of information, can deploy it’s the Board’s statutory authority under Section 141(a) as delegated to the committee under Section 141(c), and can “act as an expert bargaining agent.” In re Cox Commc’ns, Inc. S’holders Litig., 879 A.2d 604, 618 (Del. Ch. 2005); see 8 Del. C. § 141(c). Like a board of directors, the committee “does not suffer from the collective action problem of disaggregated stockholders” and is therefore well positioned “to get the last nickel.” Id. at 619; see also In re Pure Res., Inc. S’holders Litig., 808 A.2d 421, 441 (Del. Ch. 2002) (“Delaware law has seen directors as well-positioned to understand the value of the target company, to compensate for the disaggregated nature of stockholders by acting as a negotiating and auctioning proxy for them, and as a bulwark against structural coercion.”).
He then described the shareholders' role in the MFW framework as being "more limited":
They have “the critical ability to determine for themselves whether to accept any deal that their negotiating agents recommend to them.” MFW, 88 A.3d at 644 (internal quotation marks omitted). But “the ability of disaggregated stockholders to reject by a binary up or down vote obviously ‘unfair’ deals does not translate to their ability to do what an effective special committee can do, which is to negotiate effectively and strike a bargain much higher in the range of fairness.” Cox Commc’ns, 879 A.2d at 619.
Laster's interpretation of the relative board and shareholder roles is consistent with the approach I outlined in The Geography of Revlon-Land, 81 Fordham L. Rev. 3277 (2013):
In their efforts to decide who decides, the Delaware courts have grappled with the limits of a target corporation's board of directors' power to act as a gatekeeper in corporate acquisitions. In other words, to what extent can the target's board of directors prevent the target's shareholders from deciding whether the company should be acquired?
In a merger, two corporations combine to form a single entity. In an asset sale, the selling corporation transfers all or substantially all of its assets to the buyer. In both transactions, approval by the target board of directors is an essential precondition.
In both major forms of statutory acquisitions, the board thus has a gatekeeping function. Shareholders have no power to initiate either a merger or asset sale, because the statute makes board approval a condition precedent to the shareholder vote. If the board rejects a merger proposal, the shareholders thus have no right to review that decision. Instead, the shareholder role is purely reactive, coming into play only once the board approves a merger proposal.
The board also has sole power to negotiate the terms on which the merger will take place and to enter a definitive merger agreement embodying its decisions. Shareholders have no statutory right to amend or veto specific provisions, their role typically being limited to approving or disapproving the merger agreement as a whole . . . .
If the board disapproves of a prospective acquisition, the would-be acquirer therefore must resort to one of the nonstatutory acquisition devices. The proxy contest, share purchase, and tender offer all allow the bidder to bypass the target board and make an offer directly to the target's shareholders. Since the 1960s, the tender offer has been the most important and powerful of these tools. Almost as soon as the hostile tender offer emerged as a viable acquirer tactic, however, lawyers and investment bankers working for target boards began to develop defensive tactics designed to impede such offers. If validated by the courts, these takeover defenses promised to reassert the board's primacy by extending its gatekeeping function to the nonstatutory acquisition setting.
Consider the poison pill, for example, which has been called the “de rigeur tool of a board responding to a third-party tender offer.” … Proponents of pills contend that these plans thus do not deter takeover bids, but rather simply give the target board leverage to negotiate the best possible deal for their shareholders or to find a competing bid. In any case, it is clear that “the poison pill has made the board the ‘gatekeeper’ instead of the shareholders.” As a result, target boards have been empowered to play an active--and often determinative--role in the very class of transactions originally designed to bypass them entirely.