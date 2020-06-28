VC Laster's Dell Decision Gives a Very Director Primacy Spin on MFW

In his recent opinion in In re Dell Techs. Inc. Class V Stockholders Litig., 2020 WL 3096748 (Del. Ch. June 11, 2020), Vice Chancellor Laster gave a very board-centric spin on the MFW rule. Tyler O'Connell's Morris James blog post explains:

The Delaware Supreme Court’s MFW decision provides a safe harbor for controlling stockholder buyouts that are conditioned upon approval of a special committee of independent directors and a majority-of-the-minority vote, provided, inter alia, “there is no coercion of the minority.” Kahn v. M & F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), 88 A.3d 635, 645 (Del. 2014). The Court of Chancery’s recent decision in In re Dell Tech. Inc. Class V. S’holders Litig., 2020 WL 3096748 (Del. Ch. Jun. 11, 2020), held that a redemption of minority stockholders’ shares failed to satisfy MFW due to the company’s decisions to give the special committee an impermissibly narrow mandate and then bypass it to negotiate directly with minority stockholders.

The Vice Chancellor didn't cite my work on director primacy, but the opinion is very much in the spirit of director primacy:

MFW’s dual protections contemplate that the Special Committee will act as the bargaining agent for the minority stockholders, with the minority stockholders rendering an up-or-down verdict on the committee’s work. Those roles are complements, not substitutes. A set of motivated stockholder volunteers cannot take over for the committee and serve both roles. The MFW framework contemplates that the special committee will act as “an independent negotiating agent whose work is subject to stockholder approval.” Flood, 195 A.3d at 767. Through the involvement of the special committee, the MFW framework ensures that there are “independent, empowered negotiating agents to bargain for the best price and say no if the agents believe the deal is not advisable for any proper reason ....” MFW, 88 A.3d at 644 (internal quotation marks and emphasis omitted). Like a board of directors in an arm’s-length transaction, the committee has superior access to internal sources of information, can deploy it’s the Board’s statutory authority under Section 141(a) as delegated to the committee under Section 141(c), and can “act as an expert bargaining agent.” In re Cox Commc’ns, Inc. S’holders Litig., 879 A.2d 604, 618 (Del. Ch. 2005); see 8 Del. C. § 141(c). Like a board of directors, the committee “does not suffer from the collective action problem of disaggregated stockholders” and is therefore well positioned “to get the last nickel.” Id. at 619; see also In re Pure Res., Inc. S’holders Litig., 808 A.2d 421, 441 (Del. Ch. 2002) (“Delaware law has seen directors as well-positioned to understand the value of the target company, to compensate for the disaggregated nature of stockholders by acting as a negotiating and auctioning proxy for them, and as a bulwark against structural coercion.”).

He then described the shareholders' role in the MFW framework as being "more limited":

They have “the critical ability to determine for themselves whether to accept any deal that their negotiating agents recommend to them.” MFW, 88 A.3d at 644 (internal quotation marks omitted). But “the ability of disaggregated stockholders to reject by a binary up or down vote obviously ‘unfair’ deals does not translate to their ability to do what an effective special committee can do, which is to negotiate effectively and strike a bargain much higher in the range of fairness.” Cox Commc’ns, 879 A.2d at 619.

Laster's interpretation of the relative board and shareholder roles is consistent with the approach I outlined in The Geography of Revlon-Land, 81 Fordham L. Rev. 3277 (2013):