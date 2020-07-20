« Delaware courts define materiality for purposes of state law claims and illustrate why I'm skeptical of juries | Main | Francis Pileggi's Mid-2020 Review of Key Delaware Business Law Decisions »

07/20/2020

2020 Amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law

RLF offers a blog post summarizing the extensive 2020 amendments. The text of the bill as signed by the governor is here. The bill amends a number of important provisions:

  • Improves the provisions governing emergency bylaws (useful in the coronavirus crisis era) by:
    • Clarifying when such emergency bylaws may be invoked.
    • Creating safe harbors for certain corporate actions taken during the emergency.
  • Makes it easier for a conventional corporation to become a public benefit corporation (and vice versa). This provision is somewhat concerning in light of our discussion the other day of the problems PBCs have in making a credible commitment to their beneficial purpose.
  • Clarifies the safe harbors for documents executed electronically.
  • Clarifies which corporate officers are protected by the indemnification provision of section 145(c).

Skadden has a useful summary of the changes here.

Cydney Posner explores whether the changes to the PBC provisions will lead to a greater number of PBC IPOs.

These changes will be incorporated into the 2021 edition of the Klein, Ramseyer & Bainbridge Business Associations statutory supplement.

Posted at 12:32 PM in Corporate Law |

Comments