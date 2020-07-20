2020 Amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law

RLF offers a blog post summarizing the extensive 2020 amendments. The text of the bill as signed by the governor is here. The bill amends a number of important provisions:

Improves the provisions governing emergency bylaws (useful in the coronavirus crisis era) by: Clarifying when such emergency bylaws may be invoked. Creating safe harbors for certain corporate actions taken during the emergency.

Makes it easier for a conventional corporation to become a public benefit corporation (and vice versa). This provision is somewhat concerning in light of our discussion the other day of the problems PBCs have in making a credible commitment to their beneficial purpose.

Clarifies the safe harbors for documents executed electronically.

Clarifies which corporate officers are protected by the indemnification provision of section 145(c).

Skadden has a useful summary of the changes here.

Cydney Posner explores whether the changes to the PBC provisions will lead to a greater number of PBC IPOs.

