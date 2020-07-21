« Are founders of public benefit corporations really virtuous or are they just virtue signaling? | Main | CEOs are not hired to be social justice warriors; CEOs are hired to maximize shareholder wealth »

07/21/2020

Coffee on Disgorgement After Liu v. SEC

John Coffee has a must read post on the status of the disgorgement penalty (I refuse to call it anything else) after Liu v. SEC.

Posted at 03:54 PM in Securities Regulation |

| | | | |

Comments