Congratulations to Columbia Law, the Millstein Center, and Leo Strine

I once wrote that:

When any Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court speaks on a corporate law topic, lawyers and academics who toil in that doctrinal vineyard listen. When that Chief Justice is Leo Strine, they listen especially closely. The “well-respected” Chief Justice after all is the “[w]underkind of U.S. corporate law” and has been “recognized among academics, practitioners, and other judges” as an “intellectual leader” of the Delaware judiciary.

Stephen M. Bainbridge, Corporate Social Responsibility in the Night-Watchman State, 115 Colum. L. Rev. Sidebar 39, 39 (2015).

I remain a greater admirer of now retired CJ Strine, who--perhaps excepting only the late Chancellor William Allen--has made more and better law than any jurist in my lifetime (although even mighty Homer nods occasionally).

I am therefore quite envious of Columbia Law School and its Millstein corporate governance program, which today announced that "Former Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo E. Strine, Jr. will join the center as the Ira M. Millstein Distinguished Senior Fellow."

While at Columbia, Strine will collaborate with the Millstein Center in a variety of ways, including conducting research in the areas of business law and corporate governance, speaking at academic events, and engaging with business leaders. In conjunction with joining Columbia Law School, Strine will hold a joint affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he has been named the Michael L. Wachter Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy. ... Reflecting on his joining Columbia Law School, Strine said, “For years, I’ve been honored to work with the outstanding business law faculty at Columbia on a variety of projects and to participate in their classes and programs sponsored by the Millstein Center. I’m excited to work even more closely with them, including because the law school, in general, and the Millstein Center, in particular, recognize how important fair economic and corporate governance systems are for the proper functioning of our society.”

To be on the same faculty as CJ Strine would be a treat for any corporate law scholar. I must admit to feeling more than a little jealous of the folks at Columbia. But maybe we can entice the CJ to visit Los Angeles occasionally.