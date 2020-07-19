Delaware courts define materiality for purposes of state law claims and illustrate why I'm skeptical of juries

From JDSupra:

City of Fort Myers General § Employees’ Pension Fund v Haley, which was commenced in the Delaware Court of Chancery, grew out of the merger of equals between Towers Watson & Co. and Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company. ... ValueAct Capital Management, L.P., an institutional stockholder of Willis, through its Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Ubben, presented to John J. Haley, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Towers who was spearheading the merger negotiations, a compensation proposal with the post-merger company that would potentially provide Haley with a five-fold increase in compensation. Haley did not disclose this proposal to the Towers Board.

From the Morris James blog:

A plaintiff challenging a merger when a majority of the board approving the transaction is disinterested and independent and there is no controlling stockholder on both sides cannot state a cognizable claim of breach of fiduciary duty unless it can plead facts demonstrating that the business judgment rule does not apply. One way to plead around the business judgment rule is to assert that a merger partner offered material compensation to the opposing party’s lead negotiator in the midst of uncertain merger negotiations to incentivize him to do as little as possible to improve the merger consideration for his stockholders. That allegation would have to be coupled with a claim that the compensation was subjectively material to the lead negotiator and that he failed to disclose it to the full board. ... The Court defined “materiality” as “relevant and of a magnitude to be important to directors in carrying out their fiduciary duty of care in decision-making.”

It is interesting to compare that definition of materiality to the one in the federal securities laws, which requires a showing that there is a substantial likelihood that the reasonable investor would consider the information to be important in deciding how to vote (or to enter into a transaction or whatever). As the Haley court explained (at 31):