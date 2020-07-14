I've spent part of the summer working on a law review article on the Business Roundtable's August 2019 statement on corporate purpose. A new paper by Professors Raghunandan and Rajgopal is going to feature prominently as support for mu argument that the statement is mostly puffery:

Several companies and funds claim to be socially responsible. We confront these high-minded ideals with the data in two settings. In the first setting, we examine the August 2019 declaration by the Business Roundtable (BRT) that a corporation’s purpose is to deliver value to all stakeholders, rather than to solely maximize shareholder value. Relative to within-industry peer firms, publicly listed signatories of the BRT statement (i) commit environmental and labor-related compliance violations more often (and pay more in compliance penalties); (ii) have higher market shares; (iii) spend more on lobbying policymakers; (iv) report lower stock returns alphas and worse operating margins. Investors can vote with their feet to enforce managers’ statements on corporate purpose. Hence, in the paper’s second setting, we study the largest ESG ETF and mutual fund, respectively: the KLD 400 Social ETF and the FTSE4Good US Select index. There is barely any correlation between the initial list of stocks in these funds and additions thereto with “fundamental” ESG data, which we measure using federal environmental and labor-related compliance violations. A key takeaway of our study is that investors ought to be vigilant when assessing claims of stakeholder-oriented practices by firms and ESG funds.

Raghunandan, Aneesh and Rajgopal, Shivara, Do the Socially Responsible Walk the Talk? (May 24, 2020). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3609056 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3609056