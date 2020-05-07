Duck breasts sous vide with green peppercorn sauce and smashed new potatoes with duck fat and a Twomey 2014

Along with an obligatory pre-made salad from Yummy.com, we had duck and potatoes.
Duck Breasts
- 2 duck breasts
- salt and pepper
Fill a large stock pot or other food safe container with warm water. Insert your Joule sous vide into the container and set to 135°.
Score the skin of the breasts in a diamond pattern. Season with salt and pepper. Seal each breast in its own 6"x10" 3mil bag using your Weston vacuum sealer. Cook for 90 minutes. Remove and pat dry.
Heat your All-Clad 10-inch nonstick skillet on the medium high to high setting (I used 9 out of 10). Add duck breasts skin side down and turn heat down to 7. Cook several minutes so that the skin gets brown but NOT black. Flip and cook 1 more minute.
Smashed new potatoes
- 1 pound baby red potatoes, quartered
- 2 garlic cloves chopped roughly
- big pinch salt
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ¼ dairy*
- salt and pepper
Put the potatoes and garlic in a large pot and cover with water. Add salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat slightly and cook at a fast simmer for about 18 minutes. Drain and return to pan. Add butter and dairy. Using a potato masher, smash and mix the potatoes. You're doing this roughly simultaneously with searing the duck breasts. Add a few spoonfuls of rendered duck fat to the potatoes (to taste). Season with salt and pepper.
*: For daily you could use heavy cream, sour cream, or crème fraîche. As it happened, however, I had some crema on hand and used that.
Green Peppercorn Sauce
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 small shallot minced finely
- 1 garlic clove minced finely
- 1 ½ tablespoons brandy
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 ½ tablespoons dried green peppercorns
- 1 teaspoon dried chives
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian parsley flakes
- 2 tablespoons dairy (see above)
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- salt and pepper
Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. (I used my All-Clad 1 quart.) Add shallot. Cook 1 minute. Add garlic. Cook 30 seconds. Add brandy and crank heat to high. Bring to boil and allow to reduce to a glaze. Add chicken stock, return to the boil, and reduce heat to medium-high. Add peppercorns, chives, and parsley. Cook over a fast simmer 5 minutes.
Remove from heat. Add dairy and mustard. Whisk to combine. Return to burner set over lowest setting and keep warm.
Twomey (Napa Valley) 2014
A Merlot from the same folks who make Silver Oak. Blackberry and blackcurrant. Medium body. A bit of a lightweight for Napa. Grade: B