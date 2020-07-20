Francis Pileggi's Mid-2020 Review of Key Delaware Business Law Decisions

Francis Pileggi's annual survey of important Delaware business law decisions is an invaluable way for keeping track of developments in Delaware corporate law (also contract and commercial law, if they are of interest). Occasionally, when there have been a lot of big decisions, he does a mid-year post. This year he offers up a mid-year report by Jeff Montgomery of Law360.
Here's the link.
You'll particularly want to check out his discussion of:
- Matthew B. Salzburg et al. v. Matthew Sciabacucchi, the key federal forum selection provision case
- Dell Technologies Inc. Class V Stockholders Litigation, which lays out "a sort of Field Guide to Corporate Breaches"
- In re: Tesla Motors Inc. Stockholder Litigation, in which the challenge to the Tesla-Solar City merger continues