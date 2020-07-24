Huli Huli Chicken with Coconut Lime Rice in a Multicooker

Buy 1 broiler-fryer organic, free-ranger, air chilled chicken. Break it down into quarters. Save the wings and backbone for making stock.

Marinade and Basting Sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup organic honey (I like to use 5 tablespoons of local wild honey with 1 tablespoon of Manuka honey

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons dark sesame oil

1 teaspoon (or more) Siracha

2-3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon grated ginger

5-10 grinds black pepper

black pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

Whisk the marinade ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl and dish out about 2/3 of a cup to reserve for basting.

Add chicken quarters to the mixing bowl and turn several times to coat. Place in refrigerator for 1-3 hours. Turning occasionally.

Preheat your gas grill on high. Light some wood pellets in your A-MAZE-N 6 Inch smoker tube and light. After pellets have burnt for about 10 minutes, if the flames haven't gone out on their own, blow them out. Be careful!

When the grill is hot, turn the middle burner off and reduce the outer burners to grill to medium. Turn chicken in marinade one last time, shake off excess marinade, and place chicken in a grill basket that you pre-lubricated with cooking spray.

Add grill basket to grill bone side down. Grill about 35 minutes or until the thigh meat is about 170°. Turn about every 10 minutes, basting each time.

Multicooker Coconut-Line Rice

I used my 6-quart Fagor multicooker, which is now sold under the Zavor brand name .

1 cup uncooked Basmati or long grain white rice, rinsed 1 and ¼ cups coconut water juice of 1 lime ½ tablespoon grated ginger ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon sea salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper white parts of 2 green onions, sliced thinly

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

green parts of 2 green onions, sliced thinly

¾ cup roasted and salted cashews

Combine first 8 ingredients in the pot of your multicooker. Close cover. See valve to pressure. Turn on white rice program. When program is finished, do a 10 minute natural release.

Garnish with last three ingredients right before serving.