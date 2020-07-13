Leo Strine must be more important than the Queen of England

I was recently reading a new paper from Leo Strine and noticed the amazing number of titles he now holds:

Michael L. Wachter Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School; Ira M. Millstein Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Millstein Center at Columbia Law School; Senior Fellow, Harvard Program on Corporate Governance; Henry Crown Fellow, Aspen Institute; Of Counsel, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz; former Chief Justice and Chancellor of the State of Delaware.

My first thought was, how do you decide which title to list first? But then I noticed something. CJ Strine's titles add up to 60 words. In contrast, the Queen only needs 33 words:

Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

And she reigns over a Commonwealth of 54 nations with a total population of 2.4 billion people!