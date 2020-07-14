My new casebook Advanced Corporation Law is in galley

I'm very excited to announce that I've gotten the galleys for my forthcoming casebook on Advanced Corporation Law. It will be coming out in the fall for Spring 2021 adoptions.

This text is designed for use in an advanced course in corporate law and governance. It assumes that students have taken a basic course in Corporations or Business Associations.

Corporate governance has been much in the news in recent years and lawyers are devoting increasing amount of attention to it. The passage of major federal legislation in 2002 (the Sarbanes-Oxley Act a.k.a. SOX) and 2010 (the Dodd-Frank Act) were particularly important developments, generating much new law and, as a result, much new legal work. Curiously, however, the law school casebook market has largely ignored these trends.

Corporate governance is regulated by many of the same laws covered in the basic Business Associations course, but increasingly is also regulated by laws¾such as SOX and Dodd-Frank¾that get short shrift in the typical Business Associations casebook and course. In contrast, those laws are the core focus of this text.

Unlike the more basic topics that dominate Business Associations, which are a product of state corporate law with a minor federal overlay, corporate governance is regulated by a much more complex body of law that emanates from multiple regulators. Many of the rules of corporate governance come from traditional state corporate and federal securities law sources, but many more come from sources such as stock exchange listing standards or rules issued by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and similar quasi-governmental bodies. All of these are grist for the mill in this text.

Importantly, however, lawyers practicing in the corporate governance space must be knowledgeable not only about the law but also best practice. As Sir Adrian Cadbury observed in connection with the United Kingdom’s adoption of the so-called Cadbury Code, it is tempting for managers to obey the letter of law while ignoring the deeper purposes behind it. Sound corporate governance structures thus must be informed as much by best practices as well as formal legal rules.

Likewise, this text assumes that mastering the relevant law requires situating it in an understanding of the contemporary business environment. The legal issues governing executive compensation makes little sense, for example, if one does not understand the political and economic debate over CEO pay. Similarly, to cite just one more example, mastering the high-profile issues respecting shareholder rights will be much easier if the students are familiarized with the changing demographics of shareholders and the rise of activist hedge funds.

Notice that I refer to this book as a text rather than a casebook. Although the text includes many canonical cases presented in the traditional format, the case method is not the only—or even always the best—way of teaching students to draft workable contracts and disclosure documents, conduct due diligence, or counsel clients on issues that require business savvy as well as knowing the law. Accordingly, the book also relies on textual explication, sample documents, and problems to build student transactional skills.

This approach is driven by my belief that, because lawyers plan at least as often as they litigate, advanced business law course texts need to adopt a transaction planner’s perspective. Most law school casebooks—even in the corporate law area, where the authors ought to know better—have an inherent bias towards litigation perspectives due to their emphasis on cases. I avoid that by using additional sources, such as law review articles and regulatory materials, and by including numerous problems—typically at the start of a block of material—requiring students to think about how the materials will affect real world transactions and planning.

The text assumes familiarity with some basic law and economics tools—such as transaction costs and agency costs—that are commonly used in many business law classes. Indeed, the central theme of this text is the agency costs resulting from the separation of ownership and control in public corporations. The appendix offers a brief overview of these tools for the benefit of those students who have not encountered them previously.