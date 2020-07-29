New UCLA Law Faculty

Six leading scholars join UCLA Law’s faculty in 2020-21: Mario Biagioli, an expert in law, science and technology; Kimberly Clausing, a prominent voice in international trade and public finance; Meirav Furth-Matzkin, who explores the meeting of contract law, consumer protection and regulation; Jonathan Glater, who examines how the law both enables and acts as a barrier to access to higher education.

Great additions all, but I'm especially pleased that we hired Fernán Restrepo, who trains his empirically based research on corporate law in the context of financial and non-financial companies and Andrew Verstein, an authority in contract law, corporate law, and securities regulation and litigation.