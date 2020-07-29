« My new UCLA Law Colleague Andrew Verstein elected to the American Law Institute | Main | A brilliant flow chart of Delaware corporate law standards of review »

07/29/2020

UCLA School of Law announces that Fall 2020 will be almost exclusively remote learning

Dean Jennifer Mnookin announced the policy in a lengthy letter to the faculty, students, and staff. Here's the key point:

Given the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, especially here in Southern California, I have made the decision, with the approval of our Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, that our fall semester’s courses at the law school, with very limited exceptions possible for a small number of live-client experiential classes, will be entirely remote. ...

It's worth reading the whole thing.

