Yours truly quoted by Korn Ferry re being an M&A acquirer in COVID-19

From Briefings Magazine:

After lying low at the start of the outbreak, well-stocked firms are hunting for merger deals. Could that speed up any recovery? ...

Stephen Bainbridge, a UCLA law professor who specializes in M&A, says leaders are often overly optimistic about their ability to turn around businesses in deep trouble—and end up creating more financial problems than solving them. “Merging a failing company into a healthy one could get the healthy company in trouble,” says Bainbridge. “It could end up being dragged down.”

Or, as Bainbridge says, “Successful mergers depend on the ability to build a new team and integrate cultures in a way that gets buy-in from everyone as quickly as possible, and that’s going to be incredibly hard to do over Zoom.”