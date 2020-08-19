Joshua Bolten of the Business Roundtable is Still Trying to Defend the BRT's Corporate Purpose Statement ... and Failing

Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten in today's WSJ:

It’s been a year since 181 CEOs of America’s largest companies overturned a 22-year-old policy statement that defined a corporation’s principal purpose as maximizing shareholder return. In its place, Business Roundtable adopted a new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation declaring that companies should not only serve their shareholders but also deliver value to their customers, invest in employees, deal fairly with suppliers, and support the communities in which they operate.

The CEOs who signed the new statement believe it better reflects their conviction that businesses can’t flourish over the long term or appropriately reward their shareholders without investing in the stakeholders who make success possible.

Sorry, but I don't buy that. As Lucian Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita correctly argue, "the BRT statement should not be expected, and was largely not intended by its signatories, to bring about major changes in the treatment of stakeholders."

Bebchuk and Tallarita point out that

The most important corporate decisions (such as a major acquisition, the amendment of the by-laws, or an important change in the corporate strategy) require or at least commonly receive approval by a vote at a meeting of the board of directors. Thus, if the commitment expressed by joining the BRT statement had been expected to bring about major changes in a company’s choices and practices, it would have been expected to be approved by the board of directors.

Based on their research, however, the decision to sign the statement was almost exclusively made by CEOs.

Bebchuk and Tallarita also posit that:

Corporate governance guidelines (also called corporate governance principles or policies) are official governance documents that are typically approved by the board of directors. They are updated with some frequency and contain the main governance principles and procedures of a public company. Although governance guidelines mostly deal with governance processes, they also often contain general principles or specific provisions regarding the goals that directors must pursue. These documents therefore provide a natural place to look for the company’s official position on corporate purpose. If companies whose CEOs signed the BRT statement are indeed committed to “moving away from shareholder primacy,” we should expect this commitment to be reflected in the companies’ governance guidelines.

Their sample of BRT companies found no evidence of changes in the statement of corporate purpose.

So what is going on here? I suggest five possibilities, of which the last strikes me as the most plausible.