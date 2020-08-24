Keith Paul Bishop: "California Poised To Enact Wacky Successor Liability Statute"

Keith writes:

I have previously written about California Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez's bill, AB 3075, that would would make successor employers liable for their predecessors' unpaid wage judgments. Last week, Assembly Member Gonzalez amended the bill to provide that successorship is established when someone "[o]perates a business in the same industry and the business has an owner, partner, officer, or director who is an immediate family member of any owner, partner, officer, or director of the judgment debtor" (emphasis added).

Family Ties That Bind?

The breadth of this provision is truly breathtaking. ...