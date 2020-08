My alma mater, University of Virginia's law school, has made some great hires lately: Brian Leiter reports that Kim Kraweic and Mitu Gulati are moving from Duke to my alma mater Virginia School of Law. He earlier reported that Virginia hired Larry Solum away from Georgetown. And still earlier had reported that Cathy Hwang had been hired by Virginia from Utah.

Great move for all parties. I am huge fans of them all and think they'll make each other stronger.