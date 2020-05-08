No brag. Just fact. We are Persuasive.

Michael J. Vargas, Dodge v. Ford Motor Co. at 100: The Enduring Legacy of Corporate Law's Most Controversial Case, 75 Bus. Law. 2103, 2122 mm. 59 and 64 (2020):

Professor Stephen Bainbridge argues persuasively that the business judgment rule, though insulating board actions from review, nonetheless is intended to and does encourage maximum shareholder wealth generation by preventing costly and inefficient interference by judges, a situation that shareholders themselves would likely appreciate and for which they would bargain. Stephen Bainbridge, Director Primacy: The Means and Ends of Corporate Governance, 97 NW. U. L. REV.547, 600-05 (2003). However, Professor Bainbridge admits that the rule may have the effect of insulating boards that engage in actions that do not maximize shareholder value. Id. at 601 n.269.

Citing Shlensky, Professor Stephen Bainbridge has persuasively argued that the business judgment rule should be read as a rule of abstention rather than a substantive standard of liability, which would fully withdraw the courts from any review of the merits of business decisions unless a breach of trust is raised. Stephen Bainbridge, The Business Judgment Rule as Abstention Doctrine, 57 VAND. L. REV. 83, 95-102 (2004).