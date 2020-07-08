Quasi-homemade Tuscan Bean Soup with Gulfi Nero Sanlore Nero d'Avola (Sicilia) 2015

8 ounces of mild Italian sausage, with casings removed and broken up into small chunks

6 ounces cremini mushrooms, chopped roughly

3 green onions sliced, greens and whites separated

1 package Alessi Tuscan White Bean Soup Mix

4 cups water

Shaved Parmesan cheese

California Olive Ranch Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

I set my trusty 6-quart Fagor multicooker (which is now made by Zavor ) to sauté. When it had heated, I added the sausage and cooked it until it was browned on all sides (about 8 minutes). I removed the sausage to a paper towel-lined plate to let it drain. There was about a tablespoon of fat left in the cooker, which was just right. If there had been more, I would have drained the excess off. If there had been less, I would have added a little olive oil or butter.

I added the white parts of the green onions to the cooker and sautéd them for about 2 minutes. I then added the mushrooms and cooked them for about 8 minutes. I then returned the sausage to the cooker and added the water. I set the cooker to “brown,” which is its highest cooking setting and waited for the water to come to a boil.

I added the soup mix to the boiling water and stirred it for 1 minute. I then set the cooker to simmer and set the timer for 12 minutes. I put on the cover, with the valve set to “steam.”

I served the soup in bowls topped with Parmesan, the green parts of the onions, and a drizzle of a really good EVOO. Yum.

As for the wine, I have very little experience with Sicilian wines, but I saw the Gulfi on K&L Wine’s website and it sounded very interesting. Deep purple color. I had opened it about 75 minutes before dinner and the huge bouquet perfumed our dining room. The Wine Spectator review is correct about the tannins being soft enough to make current drinking enjoyable. The main flavor association Helen and I spotted was Bing cherry. But the reviews’ suggestion of violet notes seems correct. Very pleasant match for the soup. Grade: B++