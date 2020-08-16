Recommended reading and viewing

I had been meaning to read @BishopBarron 's book Catholicism: A Journey to the Heart of the Faith for quite a while. I just finished it and am blown away. It is a clear, reasonable concise, intelligent treatment of the basics of being a Catholic. Read it. https://t.co/Cl4JqGlp3c

2/ The thing I found most remarkable about @BishopBarron's Catholicism is that is never dumbed down but is always accessible. If we are going to stop dumbing down the faith, as he urges, this is a place to start. https://t.co/Cl4JqGlp3c