Resources for Rebutting Joe Biden's Attack on Shareholder Capitalism

Andy Pudzer in today's WSJ:

Is Joe Biden a moderate or a radical? He says businesses “have a responsibility to their workers, their community, to their country”—a truism. But he has also called for “an end to the era of shareholder capitalism.” He says it’s “untrue and a farce” that a company’s primary responsibility is to generate returns for shareholders.

I suppose it's possible that this is just another example of Biden running as fast as he can to the Sanders/AOC/Warren left, in which case one might hope it's just campaign blather that will fade away after he gets elected.

But it's also possible that he's serious about it. After all, this is a man who has boasted--misleadingly--that "I don't own a single stock or bond. ... I have no savings account."

Sigh. Where to begin? Go read Pudzer's article and then any of the following:

