Skadden v. Wachtell Lipton re Corporate Purpose: The Takeover Wars Round Two

When New York giant law firms Skadden and Wachtell Lipton go up against each other, it's always fun. Sort of like Josey Wales against Marshall Dillon.

Liz Dunshee reported a while back that they are facing off over the revived corporate purpose debate:

A recent Wachtell Lipton memo defines “purpose” as: The purpose of a corporation is to conduct a lawful, ethical, profitable and sustainable business in order to create value over the long-term, which requires consideration of the stakeholders that are critical to its success (shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, creditors and communities), as determined by the corporation and the board of directors using its business judgment and with regular engagement with shareholders, who are essential partners in supporting the corporation’s pursuit of this mission. In response to Wachtell’s positions, Skadden published this memo – which argues that shareholder primacy is still the name of the game. And practically speaking, companies’ ability to accommodate non-shareholder stakeholders is likely to turn on shareholder preferences.

Dunshee now comments that "this is a revival of the old 1980s Skadden v. Wachtel debates when Joe Flom (now deceased) and Marty Lipton (clearly alive) made themselves famous in the hot times of corporate raiding by touring with show about their rival forms of takeovers and defenses":