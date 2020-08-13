The Biden Candidacy and Catholic Moral Demands in American Politics: Recommended Reading

Joe Biden's status as the de facto--and soon to be de jure--Democratic Presidential candidate has inevitably raised serious questions about the role of Catholics in public life.

I just read a very interesting article by Professor Jo Renee Formicola entitled Catholic Moral Demands in American Politics: A New Paradigm. I highly recommend it.

Written in 2009, just after Obama's first win, she traces the development of the Catholic Church's involvement in US politics and the ways in which Catholic politicians have tried to adapt to the Church's teachings. She concludes that the Church today has definite expectations of politicians who claim to be Catholics: