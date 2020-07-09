Francis Pileggi on Corporate Law Blogging

Our friend Francis Pileggi, the managing partner of the Wilmington office of Lewis Brisbois and proprietor of Delaware Corporate and Commercial Litigation Blog, is interviewed by LexBlog's This Week in Legal Blogging video cast. Francis' blog is, of course, essential reading for those of us who labor in this vineyard.

The video cas offers an interesting discussion about how Francis melds blogging into his successful legal practice. Recommended.

My thanks to Counselor Pileggi for his very kind shout out at about 31 minutes.