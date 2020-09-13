Three nights of Ridge Zinfandel

We had Ridge Vineyard reds every night this weekend (in the PB.com household, Thursdays count as a weekend night).

Up first with Hello Fresh's Brown Sugar Bourbon Pork Chops with Apple Pan Sauce, Scallion Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Green Beans was Ridge Wild Cattle Creek Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley) 2017. Deep purple-ruby. No sediment to speak of. Not a vin de garde, but offering very enjoyable near-term drinking. Cherry cola. Blackberry and raspberry. Plenty of American oak. On the light side for Ridge. Grade: B+

Friday night was a Caesar salad with skirt steak and air-fried French fries. We drank a Ridge Geyserville (Alexander Valley) 2012. Mature but still in its prime. Would have aged well for a while, but it gave a lot of enjoyment now. Enough sediment to justify decanting. Rich and savory bouquet of dried red and black fruits. Well-balanced. Improved with time in the decanter. A big wine. Cherry, blackberry, and discernible American oak. Grade: A-

Saturday night was quail stuffed with jambalaya (with more jambalaya on the side). We had it with a Ridge Lytton Springs (Dry Creek Valley) 2012. It was very interesting to compare it to our notes of the Geyserville from the same vintage. Both Helen and I strongly preferred the Lytton Springs, which was unusual on Helen's part since she is usually prefers Geyserville (I'm just the opposite).

Still a deep ruby-purple, despite having thrown enough sediment to justify decanting. Rich bouquet suggesting blackberries and plums. Rich and complex on the palate. Blackberry. Black cherry. Prunes. Tobacco. Long finish. Probably would age well for a few more years, but providing plenty of enjoyment now. Grade: A-/A

Three great wines.