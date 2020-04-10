Belated Anniversary Dinner with Ridge Montebello (Santa Cruz Mts) 2002

Helen and I had a belated 34th anniversary dinner last night. I cooked two lamb sirloin steaks in a sous vide bath at 132° for 75 minutes, after which I seared it over very high heat for 2 minutes per side. I made mushroom risotto in my multicooker and steamed some green beans. After the steaks had rested for about 10 minutes, I sliced them against the grain thinly. I served them with tzatziki sauce.

We drank a 2002 Ridge Vineyards Monte Bello (74% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Merlot, 8% Petit Verdot). This looked, smelled, and tased more like a mature classed growth Bordeaux than a classic California cabernet (which is meant as high praise and not criticism). It had thrown a fair bit of sediment, so I was glad I had decanted it. Medium ruby. Powerful bouquet of dark black fruits, earth, and a whiff of the humidor. On the palate, it is beautifully balanced with smooth and silky tannins. Fully mature but probably will hold. Suggests prunes, cassis, anise, and tobacco. Stunning. Grade: A