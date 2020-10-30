If your corporate clients have their principal executive office in California, tell them to move

Keith Paul Bishop adds yet another reason to the ever growing list of reasons why companies should get their principal executive office out of California.
« Fried and Wang on Short-termism in the EU | Main
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis