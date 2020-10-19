I'm proposing to make remote teaching a permanent option for my law school

I just sent the powers that be at my law school the following message:

I’m finding that I really enjoy teaching remotely. Let me explain why:

As you know, many of my classes—especially Business Associations—have to be taught in our largest classrooms, where I have to boom to be heard in the back and where my eyesight—even with glasses—prevents me from seeing the back few rows as more than blurs. Remotely, I can speak normally and can see student faces more easily. Because I use a Mac at home and the office, switching to the classroom Windows machines has always been a headache. Using a Mac to teach from has made my life much easier. Using a Mac at home has also allowed me to be much more spontaneous. I routinely pause the lecture to pull things off the internet or open files from DropBox. My greatly diminished Windows skills make that much harder on the classroom screens. I find I am more experimental. I am using PollEverywhere, with I think success. But I’m also incorporating more videos and so on to see what works. I’m more available to students. I send out Doddle polls to find out when they want me to hold office hours in a week. I meet with them individually via Zoom even in the evening. I have the flexibility of recording a class for asynchronous viewing in even of a crisis. My attendance has been very good. 20-22 out of 24. I credit that in part to the greater intimacy that online learning seems to promote. I get a TON of student questions via chat. Students are much more willing to ask a question via private chat than to raise their hand in a classroom, especially because I have a policy of not naming the student who sent the question. I’m even attending more faculty meetings since they went to remote. My carbon footprint is lower. I’ve only driven my car 4 times since March.

What I propose is that the administration give serious thought to giving faculty an option to teach remotely on a permanent basis. In my case, for example, Helen and I are about 90% sure that we will not retire in California. Currently, my plan is to retire mid-2025, when I am Social Security eligible. But remote teaching would make it possible for Helen and I to move now and for me to continue teaching well past 2025. Plus, as you know, I am not a morning person and constantly request afternoon classes. But if I were on the East Coast, I could get up late, teach a class at 1 PM and it would still be 10 am in Los Angeles.