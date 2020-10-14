More evidence that the Business Roundtable statement on corporate purpose was just green washing

Following COVID-19, fewer than 20 percent of public companies elected to make changes to their executive and director compensation programs.

Moreover, those who did make changes reduced CEO pay by only about 8 percent.

COVID-19 has adversely impacted corporate stakeholders in numerous and dramatic ways. As the authors note, cutting the CEO's salary would have sent a "signal to shareholders, employees, and stakeholders that corporate leadership intended to share their economic burden." If the Business Roundtable statement on corporate purpose accurately stated what corporations are really doing, presumably companies would have been eager to send such a signal. Granted, companies that cut CEO salaries were more likely to layoff employees, suggesting that such firms may have sought to send such a signal. On the other hand, companies that cut CEO salaries also "were among the hardest hit in terms of stock price performance." So one could also interpret the pay cuts as a signal to their shareholders. In either case, the key takeaway remains that over 80% of Russell 3000 companies made no changes to their CEO pay in response to a debilitating crisis, which does not speak well of their desire to benefit stakeholders.