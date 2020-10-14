Under California law, shareholder inspection rights are not an internal affair

Keith Paul Bishop writes:

In this recent post, UCLA Law School Professor Stephen Bainbridge discusses Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's recent ruling that "[s]tockholder inspection rights are a core matter of internal corporate affairs." 2020 Del. Ch. LEXIS 264. He notes that he has "long understood (and taught) that shareholder inspection rights are a rare exception to the internal affairs doctrine". ...

I would add that the California Court of Appeal is in agreement with Professor Bainbridge's understanding and teaching. In Valtz v. Penta Investment Corp., 139 Cal. App. 3d 803, 807 (1983), the Court held that Section 1600 (governing the right to inspect the shareholder records):

"However, even assuming the validity of this internal affairs doctrine, Penta's argument fails because section 1600 does not address an internal affair; the inspection of shareholder lists is a right incidental to the ownership of stock, affects the relationship between corporation and shareholder, and is thus subject to regulation by statute where the corporation does business."

See my article, California Court of Appeal Applies California Inspection Rights to Delaware Corporation, 17 CEB California Business Law Reporter 168 (1996).