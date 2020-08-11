Cheesy Spoonbread

I made this Friday night as a side dish with some BBQ pork ribs.

10 ounces of Bob's Red Mill corn bread mix

¾ cup whole milk

1 egg

¼ cup melted butter

thinly sliced green parts of 2 green onions

1 14.5 ounce can creamed corn

1 cup grated Cheddar

Preheat oven to 275°.

Mix batter briskly for about 30 seconds. Pour batter into a buttered Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish (1.8 qt.) .

Bake for about 25 minutes or until the top is light brown. Serve warm with maple syrup or honey and butter.