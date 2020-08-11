« One Pot Cheeseburger Cavatappi with a 2017 Turtle Rock Westberg Red | Main

11/08/2020

Cheesy Spoonbread

I made this Friday night as a side dish with some BBQ pork ribs.

  • 10 ounces of Bob's Red Mill corn bread mix
  • ¾ cup whole milk
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • thinly sliced green parts of 2 green onions
  • 1 14.5 ounce can creamed corn
  • 1 cup grated Cheddar

Preheat oven to 275°.

Mix batter briskly for about 30 seconds. Pour batter into a buttered Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish (1.8 qt.).

Bake for about 25 minutes or until the top is light brown. Serve warm with maple syrup or honey and butter.

