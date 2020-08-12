Are management buyouts subject to Corwin or MFW?

I've been grappling with the titular question in writing the fourth edition of my Mergers and Acquisitions treatise . Here's what I've come up with so far:

MBOs are a related party transaction writ very large. As agents and officers of the corporation, the top management team are fiduciaries of the entity and the shareholders. In that capacity, they are obliged to protect the shareholders’ interests and to help ensure that the shareholders get the best possible deal. At the same time, however, they are acting as buyers and have a selfish interest in paying the lowest possible price.[1] Unfortunately, in contrast to the extensive Delaware caselaw on most conflict-of-interest transactions, “the case law on MBOs is remarkably thin. Because there is no case squarely articulating the standard of review for MBOs, commentators generally reason by analogy from non-MBO cases that involve conflicts of interest.”[2]

One potentially applicable body of law comes from DGCL § 144, which governs contracts and transactions “between a corporation and 1 or more of its directors or officers, or between a corporation and any other corporation, partnership, association, or other organization in which 1 or more of its directors or officers, are directors or officers, or have a financial interest . . ..” The acquisition agreement between the corporation and the acquisition special purpose entity created by the management buyout group is just such a contract. Delaware caselaw provides that such transactions will be reviewed under the business judgment rule rather than entire fairness provided it has been approved by either a majority of the disinterested directors or a majority of the disinterested shareholders, provided there has been full disclosure of the material facts relating both to the transaction and to the management group’s conflict of interest.[3]

An alternative body of case law on which one might draw by way of analogy is provided by Revlon and its progeny. An MBO of a public corporation typically will constitute a sale of control. The firm goes from being owned by a large and diffuse collection of shareholders to being a privately held company owned by the management group and their private equity ally. As such, MBOs commonly should be subject to review under Revlon.[4] Accordingly, one might expect that the transaction should be subject to business judgment review if the target’s board complies with Corwin.[5] A widely used M&A treatise, however, claims that Corwin does not apply to MBOs because such transactions involve a controller on both sides of the transaction.[6] One might nevertheless argue that Corwin should apply to MBO for at least two reasons. First, the conflict of interest inherent in an MBO arguably is not as severe as is the case in controlling shareholder transactions. Unlike the case in which there is a controlling shareholder, the directors do not owe their election and positions to the management group. Second, Corwin’s rule that the business judgment rule applies when the transaction is approved by a fully informed vote of a majority of the disinterested shareholders parallels the analysis of shareholder approval under § 144.[7]

Having said that, however, there are some situations in which the entire fairness standard of Weinberger and its progeny applies to MBOs. In In re Cysive, Inc. Shareholders Litig.,[8] for example, a management buyout by the target’s CEO was subject to entire fairness review because the CEO was also the target’s controlling shareholder. In the older Mills Acq. Co. v. Macmillan, Inc.,[9] an MBO was subjected to entire fairness review where the board allowed the management group to control the decision-making process. In such cases, the standard of review should shift to the business judgment rule if the board complies with MFW.[10]