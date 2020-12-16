RIP, Ralph K Winter

I never had the fortune to meet Judge Ralph K. Winter (Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit), but I admired him from a distance. As a Yale law professor, he wrote many important articles, but is best known for his rebuttal to Willam Cary's race to the bottom theory. As a Second Circuit Judge, he wrote many influential corporate law opinions.

Sadly, I learned today that Judge Winter has passed away. The Wall Street Journal has an informative obituary.